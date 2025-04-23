Donald “Red” J. Blommer, 97, St. Cloud

August 21, 1927 - April 22, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 3, 2025 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Donald “Red” Blommer, St. Cloud, who passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Cloud. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Red was born on August 21, 1927 in St. Joseph, MN to Clarence and Clara (Boedigheimer) Blommer. He graduated from Tech High School, St. Cloud and enlisted in the Navy in 1946. Red was united in marriage to Shirley Kraus on September 13, 1949. After 55 years of marriage, Shirley passed on November 30, 2005. Red married Bette Lee on November 20, 2009, they were together 13 years until Bette passed on May 16, 2023. He owned and operated Red’s Auto Electric in St. Cloud for 59 years.

Red was an avid hunter and had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, reading, dancing, and golfing. Red loved to travel such as Africa three times, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, Canada, Mexico, and most of the US States. He wintered on Anna Marie Island, Florida for 25 years.

He is survived by his children, Thomas (Diane) Blommer of St. Augusta, Lori (Virgil) Flock of St. Cloud, Steve (Cindy) Blommer of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Blommer, Kristen (Jason) Schreifels, Jordan (Crystal) Blommer, Abbie (Erik) Jensen, Alison (Aaron) Dresow, Lucas Flock, Aaron (Jess West) Blommer, Ashley (Kale) Moreland, Alyssa (Aric) Hurd; 17 great grandchildren; and Bette Lee’s family. Red was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; and wife, Bette.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.