Donald “Larry” Sewall, 77

April 8, 1944 - August 3, 2021

Donald "Larry" Sewall, age 77, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the St. Cloud Hospital. An informal gathering will be held August 16, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 PM and a memorial service August 17, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Big Lake, MN. There will be a gathering one hour prior to the memorial service. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling at a later date.

Donald "Larry" Sewall was born April 8, 1944 in Minneapolis to Donald Leone and Grace Victoria (Wagoner) Sewall. Larry married Jean Vanderhyde on Nov. 24, 1962. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and 31 years as a police officer, with the St. Louis Park Police Department, protecting and serving the community, and retired as a police lieutenant in 1998. Larry loved and was so proud of his family. He enjoyed getting together with friends, boating, sitting around the campfire and playing his guitar, long road trips on his motorcycle, and two favorites; the Black Hills, SD, and Busch Gardens with Jean. Larry stayed physically active, weight lifting, waterskiing, playing racquetball, and tennis. He loved writing poetry, making birdhouses, and taking care of the beautiful property at the cabin on the lake. Two of his greatest accomplishments in retirement was winning 1st place in the St. Cloud Men’s Tennis Doubles Tournament in 2009 and publishing a book of his poems, A Long Journey Home, The Lost Collection of Religious and Beautiful Poems.

Larry's loving memory will be cherished by his wife of 58 years, Jean; daughters and son, Debra (Randy) Rosario, Nelson (Dianne) Sewall, and Heather (Randy) Larrison; and grandchildren, Zac, Doug, Kirsten, Kelsey, Sabrina, and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Nicholas.