Donald L. Miklos, 95, Rice

November 1, 1934 - October 4, 2020

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie for Donald L. Miklos, age 85, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Roger Klassen, O.S.B. will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery with full military honors provided by Rice American Legion Post #473.

Donald Leonard Miklos was born November 1, 1934 in Selby, SD to Joseph & Ilona (Berthelon) Miklos. He graduated from Foley High School and served our country in the U.S. Army where he received basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and was stationed at Ft. Carson, CO. Donald married the love of his life Phyllis Long on February 1, 1958. They lived in Sartell, then 15 years near Rice, and in North Prairie since 1976. He worked as a Millwright/Machinist for St. Regis Paper Mill in Sartell for 41 years, retiring in 1994. Donald also was a custom cabinet maker and for many years a Benton County Deputy Sheriff and Chief of Police in Rice. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. Donald was also a member of the Pantowner’s Auto Club and a lifetime member of Rice American Legion Post #473 where he was chaplain for many years. He was hard-working and a great provider for his family. Donald enjoyed fishing, bowling, classic cars, and collecting rifles, tobacco tins, and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, and owned and rode a Harley for many years. He loved horses and had Arabian mares for many years.

Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis of Rice; sons and daughters, Gary (Mary) of Ferris, TX, Sandy Wolter (Mike St. Marie) of Rice, Linda Miklos-Malikowski (Vern) of Rice, Quinten (Lori) of Rapid City, SD, and Clayton (Jayme) of Little Falls; sister, Sylvia (Gene) Wolfe of Crossville, TN; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Albert (Percy), Edward, and Violet Miklos.

Memorials are preferred to Rice American Legion Post #473.