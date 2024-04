December 21, 1963 - March 29, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Donald J. Schwartz, age 60, of Monticello, who passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024 at his home.

Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church.