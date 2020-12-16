Donald J. Platz, 83, St. Cloud

May 15, 1937 - December 12, 2020

Celebration of Life will be in the Spring for Donald J. Platz, age 83, of St. Cloud who died Saturday at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Donald was born May 15, 1937 in Albany to Joseph & Mary (Thomshe) Platz. He grew up around the St. Wendel and Holdingford areas and served his country in the United States Army. Don worked various places including St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Eastside Glass and Brown Boverin. He built his own home, storage sheds and repaired small engines and lawn mowers. Don enjoyed his hobby farm raising and caring for chickens, sheep, goats and horses. He was an excellent woodworker and loved going to auctions and playing his harmonica. Don was a very faithful man and took great pride in maintaining the lawn at Victory Baptist Church in Sartell. He was a wonderful father and very proud of his family!

Survivors include his significant other of 31 years, Kathy Stearns of St. Cloud; children, Russell of Little Falls, Tamara Herrington of St. Cloud, Lisa Platz of Rice, Sheila Nelson of Prescott, AZ, Tony (Tanya) of Sebeka, Georgia (Joe) Depa of St. Cloud, Mark (Ann) of Clear Lake; sisters, Dorothy Post of St. Cloud, Evelyn Kolodjeski of Avon; brother, George (Dorene) of St. Anna; 19 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandra; son, Troy; brothers, Arnold, Ervin, Joseph; sisters, Margaret Eiynk and Jeanette Tinglov and twin siblings, Lawrence and Florence.