Donald J. Huberty, 94, St. Cloud

October 17, 1928 - April 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donald J. Huberty, age 94, of St. Cloud who passed away on April 26, 2023 at Assumption Home, Cold Spring. Reverend Nick Froehle will officiate. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Don was born October 17, 1928 in Jacobs Prairie, MN to Nicholas and Mary (Schreifels) Huberty. He married Lucille Hennen on September 10, 1953 at Mary of Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville. Don served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He retired from Saint Cloud State University where he worked for many years. In the past: he volunteered at many nursing homes providing musical entertainment; was a Senior Corps RSVP volunteer, and volunteered his time with many other organizations. Don was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was a life member of the VFW Post #428 and a member of the American Legion Post #428. Don was a past member of the Square Dance Federation, Polka Swingers and MN State Polka Lovers Club, Heartland Square Dance Association, Good Sam’s Club Cloudy Town Chapter, and president of the Guys and Dolls Square Dance Club.

Don is survived by his children, Maryjo (Tom) Froehle of Littleton, CO, Jim (Lynn) Huberty of Brainerd, and Tom Huberty of Otsego; three grandchildren Fr. Nicholas Froehle of Lakeville, Mikaila (Michael) Haines of Ft. Drum, NY, and Matthew (Paige) Huberty of Brainerd; brother, Richard Huberty of Jacobs Prairie.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Lucille in 2008, brothers, Ervin and Marvin; sisters, Annabelle (Nistler) and Rita (Fleischhacker), and brothers and sisters-in-law.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Assumption Home and Moments Hospice for all the care given to Don.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.