Donald J. Campbell, 62, Sauk Rapids

February 19, 1957 - May 28, 2019



Graveside services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls for Donald J. Campbell, age 62, who passed away Tuesday in St. Cloud.

Donald was born February 19, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Donald Albert & Patricia Luella (Burns) Campbell. He was an Electrical Engineer by trade. Hard work and discipline were core values engrained in himself and values he instilled in his children. Donald was an avid gamer, enjoyed a variety of music, and loved doing what he wanted, where he wanted. He embraced the freedom of a solitary life, but loved international travel. Donald was protective of those closest to him, in his own way, and was always sincerely willing to lend a helping hand. His honesty and authenticity are his lasting impression.

Survivors include his children, Jeremy, Luke and Steven Campbell, and Sarah Flathmann; siblings, Michael, James, and Debra Campbell, and Kathy Rhodes.