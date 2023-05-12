Donald J. Bitzan, 97, St. Cloud

April 9, 1926 - May 11, 2023

Donald J. Bitzan passed away on Thursday, May 11, in his home, with family, loved ones and caregivers at his side.

Don was born on April 9, 1926 to August and Elizabeth Bitzan in St. Cloud, MN.

Don was many things in his 97 years. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the South Pacific, President of the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce, President of the Exchange Club and a member of the Good Samaritan Fund. He was the founder of DJ Bitzan Jewelers, a watchmaker and a Certified Gemologist. But most of all, Don was a family man and a man of faith.

Don married Patricia Wahl, truly the love of his life on October 27, 1947. They enjoyed 67 years together – raising a family of seven children and celebrating life with their children and grandchildren. In 1966, they started a new business together, DJ Bitzan Jewelers. The core values that shaped DJ Bitzan Jewelers in the beginning are the same core values that guide the business today.

In 1966, Patricia experienced a miracle of healing through the intercession of Blessed Columba Marmion. The Bitzan family will be forever grateful for this gift.

Don enjoyed worldwide travels with his wife and friends, hunting and fishing with children and grandchildren, and golfing in Florida and Minnesota. He was an avid fan of the MN Twins and a Vikings enthusiast. He loved watching sunsets at the cabin on Upper Spunk Lake. He was a competitive card player who tended to brag just a little too much about his “wins.” He did the Sudoku puzzle in the paper every morning in ink and only was disappointed when the puzzle was too easy.

When his wife died in 2014, Don made a conscious effort to live every day with gratitude. Due to the organizational efforts of his caregiver and many loving family members, Don had dinner alone once in the 8 ½ years since his wife passed. He took a genuine interest in his family and sent birthday cards with a personal note to each one every year. The family expresses profound gratitude to those who enabled Don to fulfill his wish to “live life to the full” in his own home until the day he died, especially Dr. John Mahowald, Caregiver Marie Kigin, Caregiver Katie Hlavac, and treasured lifelong friend, Mary Hess.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, his sister, Donna Kockler, and his daughter-in-law, Sheri Bitzan.

Don is survived by his children Mike Bitzan of Avon MN; Mary Kerber (Tim) of Boise, ID; Eileen Bitzan of St. Cloud, MN; Dick Bitzan (Mimi) of Sartell, MN; Joan Mullaney (John) of Lakeville MN; Deb Bitzan of St. Cloud, MN; John Bitzan (Jeanine) of Moorhead, MN; his brother-in-law, Tom Wahl, OSB, of Avon; 23 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Don requested memorials to the Project for the People of Paraguay, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, and the Sisters of St. Benedict’s Monastery.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 PM on Monday, May 15, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of St. Paul, 1125 N. 11th Avenue, St. Cloud, MN, at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, May 16. Visitation will take place an hour before the service. A luncheon will be served immediately afterwards. A private burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud after the lunch.