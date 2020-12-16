Donald J. Asselin, 74, St. Cloud

March 14, 1946 - December 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church for Donald J. Asselin, age 74, of St. Cloud, who passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home on December 11, 2020. Reverend Jason Asselin and Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will concelebrate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church.

Donald was born in 1946 to Joseph Cyprien and Doris Marie (Morrissette) Asselin in Crookston, Minnesota. Upon graduating Oklee High School, he completed a year of college at Bemidji State University, then proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Hissem. In 1971 he married Mary Schreiber in Little Falls, MN. They eventually settled in St. Cloud MN, where he was a woodworker at Woodcraft Industries until his retirement.

Always a devout Catholic, he belonged to Holy Spirit Catholic Church and later St. Mary's Cathedral. Kindhearted and generous, he joined the Knights of Columbus and devoted time volunteering as a Knight and with Meals on Wheels. When not helping others, his easygoing nature and quick smile brightened the times he spent telling stories and socializing with his friends, family and fellow parishioners. He will be dearly missed as a warm and encouraging presence in the lives he touched.

He is survived by sons, Terrence (Rochelle) Asselin and Reverend Jason Asselin; daughters, Jeanette (Marc) Heintzman, Nicole Asselin, and Naomi Asselin; brothers, Jim (Donna), Ken (Sharron), and Bob (Sharon) Asselin and seven grandchildren.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary Katherine (Schreiber) Asselin.