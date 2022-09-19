Donald H. Thomes, 82, Cold Spring

February 2, 1940 - September 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Donald H. Thomes, age 82, who died Friday at the VA Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.

Don was born on February 2, 1940, in Farming, MN to Edmund and Aurelia (Evens) Thomes. He served in the U.S. Army. Don married Eileen Kalthoff on July 28, 1962, in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN.

Don was a carpenter and enjoyed fishing, camping, and fixing things. He loved his family and grandchildren. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish and Richmond Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen; children, Craig (Kazumi), Kelly (Matt) Peterson; grandchildren, Christine, Alex, Joshua, Micah, Josiah, Ezra; siblings, Dave (Dianne) and Joyce (Bob) Stewart.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Thank you to the friends, neighbors, family and the wonderful staff at the VA hospital that helped with Don's care.