Donald G. Waldorf, 83, Waite Park

May 3, 1937 - January 26, 2021

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donald G. Waldorf, age 83, of Waite Park, who passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Greg Sauer will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Don was born on May 3, 1937 in Belgrade to the late John and Emma (Wuertz) Waldorf. He was united in marriage to Kathleen P. “Kay” Monarski on October 1, 1966 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Don was employed in Maintenance at St. Cloud State University for over 35 years. He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Don was a loving father and grandfather who treasured spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was very outgoing and his house was known as the neighborhood social gathering stop. He will be remembered for always having a friendly hello or unique wave goodbye. Don also enjoyed camping, was an avid MN sports fan, and took pride in caring for his yard (especially snow removal).

Don is survived by his children, David Waldorf of Waite Park and Lori (Kurt) Koopmeiners of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Trevor, Mitchell and Nathan Waldorf, Rachel and Carly Koopmeiners; brother, Bert Waldorf of Sauk Centre; brother-in-law, Phil Orth; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Kay in 2020; brothers, Ray, Roman and Gene; and sisters, Tillie Beuning and Dorothy Orth.

A special thank you to St. Benedict’s Center and the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.