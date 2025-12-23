September 9, 1947 – December 18, 2025

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Donald J. Evans, age 78, of St. Augusta, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at his home. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

Don was born on September 9, 1947, to LeRoy and Susan (Berg) Evans in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1966. In 1967 he enlisted in the United States Army and Honorably Served his country during the Vietnam War. Due to injuries sustained during combat, Don was awarded the Purple Heart. He was united in marriage to Lois M. Dukowitz on December 4, 1968, at the United States Army Garrison in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his return home, Don went to work for Frigidaire until his retirement after 40 years of service.

Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and neighborhood. He was a skilled woodworker and handyman, able to make and fix just about anything. He was always looking and willing to help others in need with their projects. He will be remembered for his love of family and the outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Lois; children, Kurt of St. Cloud and Kelly Benavidez of Berlin, WI; three grandchildren; brother, LeRoy (Kathy); and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Don is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Virginia Anderson and Richard.

A special thank you to the staff of Centra Care Home Hospice, Country Manor, the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center and SPOT Rehabilitation and Home Care for their loving and compassionate care of Don.