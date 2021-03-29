Donald E. Pflipsen, 91, Sauk Rapids

February 9, 1930 - March 25, 2021

Donald E. Pflipsen, 91, of Sauk Rapids passed away on March 25, 2021.

Donald was born February 9, 1930 as Joseph Raymond Schober in Melrose to John & Alma (Kukuk) Schober. He was lovingly raised by Theodore “Ted” & Grace Pflipsen. Donald honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Rosemary Ritter on June 7, 1954 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Ward Springs. Donald was a mechanic all of his life and also operated a beef and dairy farm. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, old TV shows, spending time outdoors, going to flea markets and auctions, collecting clocks, and spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. Donald had a positive attitude, was supportive, smart, caring and a hard-worker. He was very proud to be a veteran.

Survivors include his sons and daughters, Chad (Connie) of Sauk Rapids, Terry (Cheryl) of Sauk Rapids, Nancy (Mike) Kuefler of Sauk Rapids, Cindy (Steve) Ritter of Albany, Gregg (Marilee) of Foley, Patty (John) Aschenbrenner of Rice, Jeannie (Darren) Meehl of Foley and Suzy (Gary) Kruger of Rice; siblings, Betty Lou Dickenson, Donna Mae Frank and Gary Pflipsen; 29 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and four on the way. Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rosemary in 2015; son, Randy; grandson, Eric Pflipsen; and siblings, Roy Schober, Daniel Schober, Lorraine Solbrack, Delores Schober and Beatrice Ramacher.