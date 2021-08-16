Donald E. Fiereck, 87, Clear Lake

September 22, 1933 - August 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 noon on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm for Donald E. Fiereck, age 87, of Clear Lake. Don passed away peacefully on August 13 at his home on Lake Julia with family at his side. Reverend Joseph Backowski will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Lawrence Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

Don was born September 22, 1933 in St. Cloud to Leo and Clara (Stich) Fiereck. After school, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Medic. He married Louise Schaefer in 1952 and six children were born to this union. He worked as a car salesman and in 1967 established Parkway Motors, now Parkway Auto Transport Inc. He married Beverly Terwey-Beumer on August 1, 1992. He was a lifetime member of Eastside VFW Post 4847 and Clear Lake American Legion Post 323.

Don loved cars and trucks and conversations would often turn to the subject. He also enjoyed following the stock market and “wheeling and dealing”. He will be remembered for his ever-present sense of humor, great one-liners, and wit. He was hard working, generous and was the “fearless leader” of his family.

Don is survived by his wife Bev, children Catherine Ramler, Karen (Gerry) Maine, Daniel (Barb Sunder) Fiereck, Michael Fiereck, Cheri (Wayne) Meyer, stepchildren Gerald Beumer, Kimberly (Shawn) Daly, William (Susan) Beumer, Benjamin Beumer, Andrea (Justin) Wilhite, 19 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren.

Preceding Don in death were his parents, daughter Connie Fiereck, brother Vernon Fiereck, sisters Leona (Matt) Sucik, Pearl (Russ) Rollins, son-in law Randal Ramler, great grandson Nicholas Philippi, and his beloved German Shepherd Adoff.