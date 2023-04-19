January 9, 1943 - April 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Donald “Don” Schneider, age 80, who died Wednesday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, in the church narthex.

Don was born in Watkins, MN to Leander and Catherine (Schutz). He married Luella Thomes on June 17, 1961, in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN.

Don owned and operated Don’s Saw Filing for many years. He was happiest when he was welding, fabricating, and fixing almost anything. Visiting was his favorite past time and Saturday mornings were extra special.

Don is survived by his wife, Ella; children, John (Ellen), Rodney (Diana), Diane (Ron) Fink; sister, Mary Ann (Paul) Kunkel; brother, Mark (Annette); daughter-in-law, Sharon; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

He is preceded in death his parents; son, Bob; brother, Richard and infant brother John.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice and Quiet Oaks for their wonderful care of Don.