Donald “Don” Fiedler, 79, Pierz

November 29, 1944 - September 26, 2024

Donald Fiedler, 79 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 13 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A full and complete notice will follow.

The family would like to a special thank you to Horizon Health in Pierz, Mayo Clinic, Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, and all the nurses, doctors, and social workers.

In lieu of flowers and gifts please donate to the American Cancer: P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Alzheimer's Association.