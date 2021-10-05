Donald “Don” E. Zwilling, 56, Clearwater

May 16, 1965 - October 4, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church in St. Augusta for Donald “Don” Zwilling, 56, who passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident, on October 4, 2021. Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday, October 7th at the Church in St. Augusta and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be at a later date at the Parish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Donald Edward Zwilling was born on May 16, 1965 in St. Cloud to John “Jack” and Virginia “Ginger” (Emslander) Zwilling. He married Tracy Eich on June 8th, 1985 at Holy Cross Church in Marty. Don was the BSW Manager at TelCom Construction. He was an all around great guy who was loved by everyone who knew him. He loved getting together with friends and enjoyed having friends over, as well as sitting by a camp fire and golfing. Don liked a good meal, especially hot food with chilis and jalapenos. He also loved his Jack Daniels with Jon. Don was a hard working man who was always coming up with new ideas. He loved his Pond-Do where family and friends gathered to have fun on the ice on the back 15. He enjoyed four wheeling and his side by side. Don loved to work on his lawn and continuously had a list of things that needed to be done. Don was an absolutely great dad and raised two wonderful children, he even tolerated Maren’s horses. Don was a wonderful husband to Tracy and they were the true meaning of best friends.

Donald is survived by his wife Tracy of Clearwater, children Jonathan “Jon” Zwilling and Maren Zwilling both of St. Augusta, parents Jack and Ginger Zwilling of Kimball, siblings; Jean (Keith) Reinert of Watkins, Susan (Jim) Salvog of Little Falls, Marguerite (Randy) Laabs of South Haven, mother and father in law Jerry and Jackie Eich of Kimball, in laws; Tim Eich of Kimball, Nick Eich of Kimball and Jessica McIntyre of Watford City, ND.

He was preceded in death by his brother “Bill” William.