Donald C. Hamerlinck, 90, St. Cloud

August 8, 1929 - October 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donald C. Hamerlinck, age 90, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Entombment, with full military honors, will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Church.

Donald Hamerlinck was born in Yellow Medicine County, MN to Charles and Elizabeth (Anseeuw) Hamerlinck. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Gits on May 6, 1950 at the Norfolk Naval Base Chapel in Norfolk, VA. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy for four years. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Moorhead State University and his Counselors and Administrators Certificate from the University of Minnesota. He was a teacher and high school counselor in the Wadena School District from 1956 until 1964. Donald was the first President of the Wadena Technical College from 1964 until 1976. He was the President of the St. Cloud Technical College from 1976 until his retirement in 1990. He served on the Minnesota Higher Education and Coordinating Board from 1971 until 1980. Donald was a member of the St. Cloud American Legion Post #76. He was also a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where he served on the Parish Council and sang in the Resurrection Choir.

In his free time, Donald helped raise six children. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Kathleen, fishing, golfing, bowling and gardening. He was known for his quick wit, intelligence and his ability to tell a great story and provide sage advice.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kathleen; children, Mary (Bruce) O’Dell, Thomas (Gail), John (Merrilee), Jim, Paul (Jenny) and Peter (Amy); grandchildren, Neil (Sara) Koch, Andy (Vanessa), Geoff (Katy), Vivi, Ian, Maria, and Maggie; step-grandchildren, Jack Forrey, Ellen (Kevin) Palinsky, and Sam and Luke Casperson; brother, Francis; sister, Pauline (Leonard) Hoffman and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

“All days are good… some are better than others.”