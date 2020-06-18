Donald A. Bialka, 92, St. Cloud

October 27, 1927 - June 15, 2020

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole for Donald A. Bialka age 92, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Care Free Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church in Opole. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Donald was born on October 27, 1927 in Opole, Minnesota to Henry and Mary (Krawiecki) Bialka. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. Donald married Dolores Roden on September 2, 1957 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for Opole creamery and 29 years at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital Food Service. Donald lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life. He loved to watch baseball. He was a former member of Holy Spirit and St. Mary’s Cathedral before moving to Good Shephard. Donald was also a member of the St. Cloud American Legion Post #76, the St. Cloud V.F.W. Post #428, and the Eagles Aerie #622.

Donald is survived by his children Ken of St. Cloud, Lu Ann of Waite Park, Lori Ann (Thomas) Bird of Isle; grandchildren, Jenny (Tim) Wiener, Shannon Harrison, Kyle Bird, Tyler (Morgan) Bird; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Gavin, Eli;

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Dolores in 2019; brothers, Henry Jr., LeRoy Bialka; and sister, Carol Kurpiers.