ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Over the past four months, central Minnesota has been impacted by two intimate partner homicide, suicides with ties to Waite Park, Sauk Rapids, and Rice.

Anna Marie's Alliance is reminding residents that they are a resource to help people throughout central Minnesota.

Their 24-hour crisis line is (320) 253-6900.

Executive Director Charles Hempeck says trained advocates will first find out if you are safe.

Figure out if they need help for an order for protection, or do they want to come in and talk about getting emergency shelter, or do they have other concerns? They can tell us what they are experiencing, and we can help them talk through it. We try to figure out where we might be able to support them and then offer them resources according to what their needs are.

Some of those resources may include helping them find a job, getting stable housing, making sure their children are enrolled in school, and providing mental health support.

Hempeck says domestic violence numbers in central Minnesota have been fairly steady in recent years. In 2024, Anna Marie's staff provided 18,000 services with almost 2,000 calls to their hotline. They provided temporary housing to 216 individuals, even though they were going through a remodel for over six months.

Violence Free Minnesota reported that last year 24 people died due to a partner homicide. So far this year, there have been 15 partner homicides.