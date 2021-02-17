Dolores TerWisscha, 78, Waite Park

September 9, 1942 - February 17, 2021

A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Dolores TerWisscha, age 78 who passed away at her home on Wednesday after a battle with cancer and health issues.

Dolores was born on September 9, 1942 in Rockville to Joseph and Lorretta Rainer. She married Theodore Richter and they were blessed with 6 children; they later divorced. In 1978 she married Vincent TerWisscha. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards and games. She loved painting and doing ceramics. She worked as a truck driver for many years and customer service jobs until her retirement due to health issues.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda (Dave) Breitzman, Sharla (Brian) Bengtson, Sandra (Duane) Hanson, Brenda (Doug) Hillskotter, Sonja Mackedanz; siblings, Ruth (Al) Rudolph, Joe Rainer, Lorretta (Ed) Richards, Beverly (Mike) Lease; sister-in-law, Corles Rainer; brother-in-law, Howard Atchley; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her husband, Vincent; parents; daughter, Dana Jo; grandson, Andrew; siblings, Rose Atchley, Al Rainer, Irene Boydstun and son-in-law, Duane Dufner.