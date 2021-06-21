Dolores R. Dols, 96, St. Cloud

August 28, 1924 - June 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for Dolores R. Dols, age 96 of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. Reverend Joseph Herzing and Deacon Larry Sell will officiate. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dolores was born August 28, 1924 in Meire Grove, Minnesota to Meinulf and Mary (Haskamp) Meyer. She was baptized at St. John the Baptist Church in Meire Grove. She graduated from Melrose High School in 1941. Dolores married the love of her life Ewald “Ed” Dols on May 18, 1948. They lived in St. Cloud all their married life. Dolores was a faith filled member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, volunteering in many aspects of parish life.

Throughout Dolores’ life she cherished family gatherings and attending children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and volunteering in the community.

Dolores is survived by her children, Robert (Patti) Dols of Willmar, Carol (Larry) Sell of Cold Spring, Geralyn (Mike) Wadley of Inver Grove Heights, Kathy (Gary) Hines of St. Cloud, Kevin (Michelle) Dols of Monticello and Maribeth (Bill) Neary of Maple Grove; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Bromenschenkel; and brothers, Cyril (Jane) Meyer, Larry Meyer and Rich (Bonnie) Meyer.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ewald; parents; brothers, Clarence and Albert; sisters, Loretta Miller and Florence Meyer; brothers-in-law, Art Miller and Allan Bromenschenkel; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Messer and Shari Meyer; one infant son; and four infant grandchildren.

Thank you to St. Benedict’s Senior Community and St. Croix Hospice for the special care given to our mother.

Memorials are preferred to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Croix Hospice or St. Benedict’s Senior Community.