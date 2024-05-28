Dolores Marie (Schrom) Stolpman, 99, St. Cloud

June 9, 1924 - January 25, 2024

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dolores Marie (Schrom) Stolpman, age 99, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at her residence. She was happy to have lived from 1924 until 2024.

Reverend Jeremy Ploof and Reverend Robert Harren will concelebrate. Burial of the urn will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Dolores was born on June 9, 1924 in Albany, Minnesota to Leonard and Anna (Stueve) Schrom, the oldest of their five children. Dolores graduated from Paynesville High School in 1942 and went on to graduate from the Minnesota School of Business. The clerical skills she gained benefitted many businesses, organizations and volunteer sites over the years. She was most proud of her work at the Mayo Foundation, the St. Cloud Hospital Medical Records, St. Paul’s Parochial School and the Diocese of St. Cloud Chancery Office.

Dolores married Wilfred “Bud” Stolpman on October 9, 1951. Perhaps the event that impacted her life the most was Bud’s unexpected death in 1959, leaving Dolores a widow at the age of 34 with four children and one on the way. She devoted her life to the survival and happiness of her children. Despite many trials over the years, Dolores never lost faith and her love for our Lord. Prayer, along with the support of her family and close friends, helped her find her way back to the beauty and joy in life more than once.

Dolores was a hard worker and always strived for perfection. Her cheery outlook and delightful sense of humor will be remembered by many. Dolores loved music, dancing, fishing, bowling, Wheel of Fortune and 500. She had a curious mind and was a life-long learner. For years she enjoyed participating in the Humanties discussions at Whitney Center. She had a healthy appetite and always had room for dessert.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Stolpman of St. Cloud, Jean (John W.) Carlson of Hastings, Paula Stolpman of St. Cloud; son, Richard of Arizona; sister, Lenore (Richard) Wilmes; the brightest and most beautiful grandchildren, Laura Jean (Michael) Noonan, John R.(Carrie) Carlson, Wyatt Carlson, Nick Stolpman, Ted Stolpman, Emily (Nick) Campbell, Adam Stolpman and Steven (Beth) Ringsmuth Stolpman; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Thomas and William Noonan, Rebecca, Rachel and Ruth Carlson, and Malia Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, (‘87); husband, “Bud” (‘59); daughter, Mary (‘74); brother, Arch Schrom(‘18); sisters, Veits Altman (’23) and Patricia Blonigan (‘23); niece, Bonnie Hieserich (’07); nephew, Kurt Wilmes (’21); mother-in-law, Agnes Stolpman (’88); in-laws, Ben and Bernice (Linn) Stolpman, James and Leona McDonough, Shirley (Campbell) Schrom, Wally Porsow, Vic Altman, Dick Wilmes and Francis Blonigan.

Special thanks to the Centra Care Hospice team for their care and support.