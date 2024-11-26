Dolores M. Weyer, 87, Sauk Rapids

January 5, 1937 - November 25, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 29, 2024 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Dolores M. Weyer, age 87 who passed away Monday at her home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dolores was born January 5, 1937 in St. Anthony to Martin and Anna (Eiynk) Heinen. She married Robert Weyer on January 31, 1956 in St. Anthony, MN. Dolores lived all of her married life in Sauk Rapids area. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Christian Mothers. She volunteered her time to Meals on Wheels, being a Food Shelf volunteer and helped with funeral lunches. She worked for Stearns Manufacturing and the Sauk Rapids High School in the school cafeteria ala carte line, for 26 years before retiring in 1999. Dolores enjoyed going fishing, traveling, playing cards and gardening. Dolores loved to cook and bake, have family and friends over, always making sure everyone was fed.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Robert Weyer; children, Darlene (Michael) Nix of Royalton, Joyce (John) Kossieck of Maple Lake, Shirley (Richard) Wachsmuth of Owen, WI, Harold (Robin) Weyer of St. Cloud, Judy Weyer of Sauk Rapids, Larry (Barb) Weyer of St. Augusta; brothers, David Heinen of Waite Park, Vernon Heinen of Albany; sister, Rose Mary Nienaber of Bertrum; grandchildren, Jessica, Michelle, Keescha, Cara, Amy, Lisa, John and Jenifer; great grandchildren, Yusra, Haarun, Ava, Brendel and Ali.

She is preceded in death by, her parents; sisters, Margaret Chock, Anna Boeckers, Dorothy Bloch, Mildred Nienaber; brothers; Norbert, Gerald and Arnold Heinen; and Judy’s significant other, Brian O’Malley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Claires Monastery, 421 4th St. S., Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. No thank you cards will be sent.