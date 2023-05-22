Dolores M. McCann, 92, St. Cloud

February 7, 1931 - May 20, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Dolores M. McCann, age 92 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, May 20 2023 at Sterling Park Nursing home in Waite Park. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Private Entombment of the Urn will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Church.

Dolores was born on February 7, 1931 in Cold Spring, Minnesota to Andrew and Hazel (Deblois) Klein. She married Austin McCann on September 7, 1959 in Cold Spring. She worked several part-time jobs but was primarily a homemaker. Dolores was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and the VFW Post 428 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed animals (especially her cats) pull-tabs, bingo and Coca Cola. Dolores also loved the time spent with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Paul (Colleen) of Oakdale, Joel (Sue) of Apple Valley, Todd (Jennifer) of Gladstone, MI, Kellie (Fiancé, Tim Torri) McCann Mooresville, NC; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Austin in 2011; and siblings, Roger and Diane.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Sterling Park and Moments Hospice for all the care given to Dolores.