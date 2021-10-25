Dolores Anna Orth, 91, St. Cloud

March 15, 1930 - October 20, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Dolores Anna Orth, 91, of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Dolores passed with family by her side on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dolores was born on March 15, 1930 in Collegeville, Minnesota to the late Leonard and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Hiltner) Van Heel. She married Alfred “Fritz” Orth on June 28, 1950 in Melrose. She lived in St. Cloud all of her married life and was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Dolores enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling and playing bingo. She will be lovingly remembered for her spunky personality and her extraordinary care of her family.

Dolores is survived by her children, Ron (Brenda), Randy (Debbie), Ronda (Mike) Brutger, Robin O’Leary all of St. Cloud; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Ralph (Lorraine) Van Heel of Osseo, Mary Ann (Gene) Middendorf of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz in 1990; grandson, Christopher; daughter-in-law, Linda Orth; granddaughter’s husband, Terry DeShaw; and siblings, Jerome, Rich, Ervin and Roger Van Heel, Lorraine Kraus.

Memorials are preferred.