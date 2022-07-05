Dolores Ann Huls, 93, St. Wendel

November 6, 1928 - July 4, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Dolores Ann Huls, age 93, of St. Wendel, who passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at her home. The Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery in St. Wendel.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, all at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

Dolores was born on November 6, 1928 to Bernard and Salomae (Kroll) Warzecka in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She attended country school in St. Wendel Township and graduated from Rochester High School, as she wanted to earn her high school degree. She was united in marriage to Mathew Huls on June 4, 1947 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Together, they made their home on the farm in St. Wendel Township, where they both remained for the rest of their lives.

Her faith in God was strong and she shared her many talents with the church. She was a life long member of the St. Columbkille Christian Women and the Mission Group. She taught herself how to play the guitar so she could lead the children’s choir and later the men’s choir, was a Eucharistic Minister and led the Rosary before mass (on replaced knees that she was no longer supposed to be kneeling on).

Dolores’ other passion was her work and needing to stay busy. In addition to helping on the farm, she worked at J.C. Penney for 32 years in the Fabrics Department before retiring in 1991. From there she worked part time at St. Joe Cleaners and Tannery for another 18 years. She also did sewing at home for countless family, friends and “clients”. From mending socks to making prom dresses and beautiful quilts, if it involved a needle and thread, she could usually do it. Right up until her final hours, she wanted to get to that pair of jeans that someone had brought over to have mended.

She was a devoted Minnesota Twins fan, never missing a game on TV and cheering for her favorite “good little ball players”. She loved to play cards with anyone who was willing to strike up a game of 500 and she also liked to make an occasional trip to the casino.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl (Ev) Bovy, Susy (Tom) Reding, Debbie (Mike) Juntunen, Karen (Charlie) Gertken, Kevin (Janet), Sally Huls, Jenny (Dean) Thielen; daughters-in-law, Janet and Judy Huls; 24 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Phil Stegura, Lorrayne Traut, and JoAnne (Loren) Philippi, sister-in-law, Karen Warzecka; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mathew; sons, Mike and Jerry; great-granddaughter, Alexa Bensen; brothers, Herbert (Angie) and DuWayne Warzecka; sisters, Janet (Artie) Theisen and Corinne (Bob) Borresch; and brothers-in-law, Victor Traut and Joe Stegura.