Dolores A. Ricke, 88, Cold Spring

April 15, 1934 - December 13, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Dolores A. Ricke, age 88, who died Tuesday, at Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the church gathering space.

Dolores was born in Stewart, MN to Arthur and Cecelia (Krippner) Simons. She married Arnold Ricke May 16, 1953, in Glencoe, MN.

Even through her hardships in recent years, Dolores had a warm smile and calm demeanor that made you enjoy being around her. She was a great example to her children of kindness, patience, and unconditional love. Dolores enjoyed baking cookies and making homemade bread, playing (winning) cards, watching birds, growing plants and flowers, and having her hair done.

She is survived by her children, David, Joseph, Alan (June), Michael (Cynthia), Cindy (Neal) Ryan, Jane (John) Court; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Plaster, Adelene Sharratt and Mary Ellen Kloeckl.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; brothers, James and Dan Simons.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Assumption Home for their wonderful care.