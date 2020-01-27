Dollar Amount For Apollo Renovations Coming Soon [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud School District is planning a November 2020 vote on renovations for Apollo High School. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He expects the determination of the cost of the project sometime this spring after architects take a closer look at their options.

Willie also discussed snow days and how they are determined. He talked about how e-learning days can be option. Other topics we discussed included personnel changes, healthy food options, enrollment numbers and how St. Cloud public schools compare with other school options.

I talk with either School Board Chair Jeff Pollreis or Superintendent Willie Jett the last Monday of each month on WJON at 8:15 a.m.