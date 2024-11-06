Americans celebrated Halloween last week. There are a fair amount of haunted buildings in the St. Cloud area. If you sell your home, do you need to disclose to potential buyers if your house is haunted? Randy Northey and Craig Ehrlichman from Premier Real Estate Services joined me on WJON. Northey says sellers do not need to disclose that information because paranormal activity is not a proven entity. He acknowledges being in homes where he believes (haunting) it to be true. Northey says disclosures come down whether it would materially affect the property like water damage.

Get our free mobile app

The housing market tends to slow down moving into the winter months. Both Ehrlichman and Northey indicate home inventory in the St. Cloud is good right now. Northey says a lot of variables impact the market which includes the buyer pool, and interest rates. He says it isn't uncommon to close a sale around Christmas Day. Ehrlichman explains home buyers can be motivated to be moved in by Thanksgiving or Christmas, which could drive sales.

Popular types of homes in the St. Cloud area include lake and patio homes. Northey says the sale of lake homes in the area has slowed a bit because they appreciated quite a bit which has pushed their value out of reach from some potential buyers. Northey doesn't foresee lake homes coming down in price but they will likely stabilize. Patio homes continue to be popular in the St. Cloud area. Ehrlichman says patio homes were originally viewed as a down sizing as people who retire. He says the size of these homes has increased and a need for a 3 stall garage and numerous amenities has strengthened the value of those homes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Randy and Craig, it is available below.