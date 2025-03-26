DNR Survey: Minnesota Moose Population Stable

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources 2025 moose survey shows the state's population remains stable.

The aerial survey in January estimates 4,040 moose in northeastern Minnesota.

The average number of moose in Minnesota has averaged around 3,700 animals in recent years but is drastically lower than the mid-2000s when there were around 8,000 moose.

Despite recent estimates indicating stability in population and reproduction, DNR researchers warn that the state's moose population remains at risk. Climate change, parasites, and predation on calves all play a part in the long-term survival of the state's moose numbers.

Last year, the survey estimated the population was 3,470 animals.

