Dixie Lee Decker, 83, Alexandria and formerly of Long Prairie

December 3, 1938 - October 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 PM Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie for Dixie Decker, 83 of Alexandria and formerly of Long Prairie who died Saturday at Knute Nelson Care Home in Alexandria. The Rev. Tom Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Thursday and 1 hour prior to services on Friday at the church in Long Prairie. Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4PM on Thursday and Parish Prayers at 6:30pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.

Dixie was born December 3, 1938 in Alta, Iowa to Roy & Melinda (Boese) Rausch. She married Ronald R. Decker on April 12, 1958 in Sterling, IL. Dixie worked as a cook and baker for many years, starting at Lakeview Supper Club and many years at several cafes including Marie’s Café and Michael’s in Long Prairie. She is a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie and the Christian Women of St. Mary’s. Dixie was known as the “Pie Lady”, as she loved to bake. She enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, playing cards, Yahtzee and crocheting.

Survivors include her children, Helen (Dennis) Dischler of Alexandria; Donna (Peter) Braun of Faribault; Sylvia Decker of Fergus Falls; Vincent (Sherry) Decker of Long Prairie; Melinda (Michael) Doubek of Grey Eagle; Henry (Lisa) Decker of Sauk Centre; Bernadette (Mark) Quiggle of West Fargo, ND; John (Gena) Decker of Browerville; 26 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2019, brothers and sisters, Roy Jr., Judy Petitt, Valentine Alcorn, Darrel Rausch, Thomas Rausch, Wendell Rausch and one great grandson.