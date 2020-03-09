District 742 Suspends All School-Sponsored Out of State Travel

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District has suspended all district-sponsored out of state travel due to the coronavirus. The measure impacts all staff and students until further notice.

The district also says staff or students who have traveled in the past 14 days to one of the CDC designated high-risk countries of China, South Korea, Iran or Italy should not report to work or school pending a 14-day self-quarantine per CDC recommendations.

Employees should notify HR of their status, and students should notify their school principal for further instructions.

All operational departments have been instructed to ensure high-level cleaning and disinfection of all buildings on a daily basis.

At this time, staff and students at St. Cloud Area School District are reporting to work and school as usual.