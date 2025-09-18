ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Overall enrollment in the St. Cloud Area School District is up this year.

Total Kindergarten through 12th grade enrollment increased by 266 students this school year. That's a 2.9 percent increase. District officials say the number is 193 students higher than what they were projecting.

The largest increase came at the elementary level with an increase of 223 students, or 5.4 percent. The number of elementary students is 134 higher than projected. The secondary enrollment increased by 26 students overall, with the middle level going up by 47 and the high school level going down by 21.

The district has 111 students enrolled in its Central Minnesota Virtual Academy.

There are 9,527 students enrolled in District 742, the highest level since 2019.

Additionally, they have 704 students in Early Childhood programming.