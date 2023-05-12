Woman on Zoom Among Distracted Driving Campaign Violations
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Over 3,400 people were ticketed for distracted driving during a statewide enforcement campaign.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 275 agencies participated throughout the month of April.
One example of a distracted driving stop, St. Paul Police stopped a 39-year-old woman who was using her phone for a court hearing over Zoom.
At another stop, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office stopped a 56-year-old woman as she was reading a text message from her hairstylist.
Hands-free cell phone use became law on August 1st, 2019 in Minnesota. The law allows a driver to use their cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music, or get directions but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone.
Video calling, streaming videos, accessing social media or using the internet are still against the law in Minnesota, even in hands-free mode.
