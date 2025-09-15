An exciting event is coming to St. Cloud Tuesday September 23. It's called DISRUPT-HR St. Cloud where 12 speakers will speak for 5 minutes each starting at 4pm and going to 7pm at Harvester Square in St. Cloud. To talk about this unique event I was joined by Calli Adamson-Bakken, event chair at Disrupt HR in Minneapolis and St. Cloud and by Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation Talent Director, Gail Cruikshank.

What is Disrupt HR?

Adamson-Bakken describes Disrupt HR as an industry specific TedX with people practices within the business. She says there are 180 events across the world with most of these in the United States. Cruikshank says Disrupt is an information exchange designed to energize, inform and empower people. She says GSDC is excited to secure the contract for St. Cloud.

Quick Speeches

Each of the 12 speakers will have auto advancing slides. Cruikshank says society says "we want to learn something but make it quick". She says this will be the first appearance speaking at a Disrupt HR event for 11 of the 12 local speakers.

Who Should Go?

This event is for anyone who has ever thought "there has to be a better way" to approach the employee experience and people operations. Adamson-Bakken says DisruptHR is set apart by the energy in the room. Among the local speakers include a Dean at St. Cloud State, an attorney, HR professionals, business owners, child care experts, storytellers, and those who will speak about branding, employee retention and AI.

Tickets

Tickets for this event are available through September 21. They are $35 per person. Link for tickets. To learn about the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation click here.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gail and Calli, click below.