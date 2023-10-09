Disgusting!! You Won’t Believe What Was Found at MSP Airport
Gross doesn't even begin to describe this situation. There are always some weird type of things found at the airport. Things that people are trying to smuggle through for whatever reason. But this one is completely disgusting.
Found by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, was a box with something very un-luggage like.
Some lady was trying to smuggle through some giraffe feces. Yep, you read that correctly. Giraffe poop. Gross.
When asked what she was planning on doing with the feces, her answer was equally gross. She was planning on making it into a necklace. A NECKLACE!! Who, in their right mind would want poop hanging around their neck???
“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues."
And, can you imagine the smell? It honeslty is kind of triggering a gag reflex for me. I'm sure the person that was trying to smuggle this through had plans to make it different from it's natural state... at least I'm hoping so. But either way, that is not happening.
By the way, this isn't the first time this particular person has done something like this.
The passenger also stated in the past she had used moose feces at her home in Iowa. Agriculture Specialists seized the box, and the excrement was destroyed via steam sterilization per United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) destruction protocol.
Either way... not happening. I Can't get past the gross on this one.
