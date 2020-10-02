Discarded Cigarette Cause of St. Cloud Shed Fire

ST. CLOUD -- A discarded cigarette is believed to be the cause of a fire Friday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they were called to a garden shed fire just before 7:00 at 152 35th Avenue North.

There was an initial report of an explosion in the area as well. Officials believe the cigarette started the siding on fire on the 8 X 10 shed, which had a one-pound propane cylinder inside, which is what blew up.

The shed is a total loss.

Some siding on the house also melted.