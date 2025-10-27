ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Catholic Diocese of St. Cloud wants to tear down two homes that it owns near the Chancery Office in South St. Cloud. The Diocese will ask for permission from the Heritage Preservation Commission during its meeting on Tuesday.

The land occupied by the home at 224 3rd Avenue South would be used for an 18-stall parking lot intended for the use of Chancery guests and employees. The Diocese currently pays for eight on-street parking permits from the city. The land from 213 3rd Street South would be used as green space.

A request to demolish the two homes was previously denied by the commission, but this time, they seem more open to the idea, stating it could enhance the Chancery's presence as a community asset and neighborhood point of interest. Also, if the Diocese were to sell the properties, there's a likelihood they could be renovated and turned into rental properties.

The homes are in the Southside Historic District. The house at 213 3rd Street was built in 1937. The one-and-a-half-story Tudor Revival home was historically the Rosenberger House. He was the director of the schools at the state reformatory, where he was employed for 35 years. The house at 224 3rd Street South is a craftsman-style home built in 1915. Both houses are in need of expensive repairs.

The Diocese of St. Cloud says it is going through an "All Things New" process where they are asking the parishes to reduce/repurpose/close/sell some church properties. This is diocesan-wide and will impact some of the churches in the St. Cloud area.