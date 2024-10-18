It's not just Thanksgiving. It's DiGiorno's Thanksgiving Pizza!

And for a second year, DiGiorno's -- the pizza people -- are going to help customers celebrate the holiday with a special, limited-time Thanksgiving pizza.

DiGiorno's first sold the pizzas -- just online -- last year. They went viral, selling-out within minutes.

And now it's back for 2024.

Check it out -- it's like Thanksgiving in a Detroit-style (rectangular and thicker) pizza crust -- a gravy for the sauce, along with sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and crispy onions -- all covered in mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

All it's missing is the pumpkin pie. But we digress.

The bad news -- the Thanksgiving Pizza will only be in Kroger-owned stores for $9.99. And there are no Kroger locations in Minnesota.

But let's face it -- you can make this at home, especially with Thanksgiving left-overs.

HERE'S HOW TO MAKE THANKSGIVING PIZZA AT HOME

Here's a great way to use those leftovers of all your favorite flavors. This admittedly isn't rocket-science. But it is delicious.

Get a rectangular cake pan and grease or spray it.

Roll-out your favorite pizza dough. You can always buy this readymade at the grocery story or pop-a-can of dough from the biscuit and croissant area in the dairy section.

Roll-out a rectangular shape bigger than your cake pan, lay the dough up and push the dough up the sides of the cake pan.

Take a fork and poke holes in the dough and bake it at 350º F until it starts to turn a light golden brown.

Spread some leftover gravy on the bottom as a sauce. Season as you like -- but turkey gravy is delicious with ground black pepper.

Then add leftovers -- green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, stuffing/dressing, sliced turkey, fried onions, sweet potatoes -- whatever you like. It's your pizza, after all.

Cover in mozzarella and cheddar cheese shreds.

Put it back in the oven until it's GBD -- "golden brown delicious."

Use the cranberries as a sauce on the side or drizzled on the pizza. OR you could top the pizza and bake them in along with the other leftovers. Or both. Again, the world is your oyster.

When it's out of the oven, let the pizza set briefly and then cut into squares and serve.

Bon appetit!