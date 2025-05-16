Going out costs a lot more than it used to.

Entrees that were $10 or $12 not that long ago are now $15 to $23.

And pizza...

Don't get me wrong -- I love a great locally-made pizza with lots of toppings and gooey cheese. There is simply nothing like it.

But a large pizzeria pie with a few toppings can be over $30.

Even national pizza chain delivery places are getting more expensive. And then there's tipping the delivery person.

The people at DiGiorno are tapping into that "high-quality pizza at a good price" vibe with their new line of DiGiorno Wood Fired Style Crust Pizzas.

Time to ditch that fancy pizza oven?

Are they suggesting this is gourmet frozen pizza? I've not tried it, so can not vouch for it, but the company says yes, these pizzas feature "an airy, chewy and lightly charred crust to bring restaurant-quality ‘za to your dinner table."

And this writer in Parade magazine has tried the new 'za and said while she didn't think it was restaurant quality, it's pretty darn good.

I think DiGiorno tapped into something really important here.

The crust.

For me, it's the crust that separates frozen pizza from the restaurant-fired pies. The freshly-baked restaurant crust made locally just tastes crisp and chewy and artisan-like.

However, the DiGiorno folk promise restaurant-quality taste -- fresh from your own oven.

DiGiorno Rolls Out Four Flavors of New Wood Fired Style Crust Pizza

The pies -- made at DiGiorno's manufacturing plants in Little Chute and Medford, Wisconsin -- come in four flavors:

Four Cheese -- Romano, Asiago, Mozzarella and Parmesan

-- Romano, Asiago, Mozzarella and Parmesan Italian Meat Trio -- pepperoni, salami and Italian sausage

-- pepperoni, salami and Italian sausage Supreme Speciale -- pepperoni and sausage topped with green, yellow and red peppers and onions

-- pepperoni and sausage topped with green, yellow and red peppers and onions Premium Pepperoni -- pepperoni and cheese

All four varieties will be available starting this month at retailers nationwide.

Suggested retail price? $6.49, although prices may vary by store.

Will it be like a big, beautiful take-out creation locally crafted? Probably not.

But what's the phrase -- "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno"? The higher-end frozen pizza brand has clearly made itself known for its delicious rising crust pizza.

And at $6.49, it's heading in my oven as soon as I see it in the store's freezer section.