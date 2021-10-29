Why am I never in the right place at the right time? Probably because I'm not generally looking at Walmart or Target's websites on a regular basis. Maybe I should be, here's what happened.

Walmart had a glitch in their website and had many normally higher priced items priced at just under a dollar. For example, there were some computer desks that are normally priced around $200 were just .98 cents. Where was I when this was happening? But, of course they did catch it eventually and they cancelled, but not all of them. Some of the purchases were allowed. SCORE if you were one of those people who caught the mistake and got a very inexpensive purchase.

Get our free mobile app

According to Bring Me the News, some of the items were not actually from Walmart, and were from a third party. Those items weren't even allowed to check out. Like they seemed like they weren't in the cart. Honestly, I didn't know that happened with Walmart. I thought most of those situations were only through Amazon.

This is something that happened to Target's website a short time ago. They had high end items like refrigerators, cookware, and more priced at the low low price of $14.99. That would have been awesome! For the consumer, not necessarily for Target, obviously.

Why am I always too late for the happy little surprises? Kidding! Kind of.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist