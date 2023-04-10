Did You Know That The Minnesota DNR Has Another Free Bird Camera?

Goodbye EagleCam, Hello FalconCam

Many of us have been watching the EagleCam this year and were devastated when the Eagles had a heartbreaking season. First, they lost one of their eggs as it stuck to the male eagle as the Eagle's parents were in the process of switching duties. The egg stuck to the eagle as he stood up and then dropped, cracking the egg.

With still one egg in the nest, we were all so excited when the eaglet chick hatched. The parents kept close watch over their baby; but sadly, just a day later, the branch that the eagle's nest was built, crashed to the ground, and the new baby eagle died in the fall. Both Eagle parents were okay, but now we don't know when we will have another EagleCam to watch. We hope the Eagles have a better season next year.

Perigrin Falcons

So we are switching gears to Falcons. The FalconCam is up and running, and we have a baby in the nest! A pair of Peregrine Falcons. Peregrine Falcons are actually the fastest birds in the world. Baby falcons are called eyasses, and are covered in white down that's replaced by feathers when they reach about 3 weeks of age. Peregrines can live to be more than 15 years old, and thanks to conservation efforts, there are now 53 sites in Minnesota with Peregrine pairs that have had 116 chicks.

We Have An Egg!

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, a pair of Peregrin Falcons have been in the area getting to know each other since Christmas of 2022, and there appears to be an egg!

Watch The FalconCam LIVE

To watch the FalconCam, click HERE anytime to see what's happening with the Falcons on a day-to-day basis. Let's hope that our Falcons have better luck hatching their egg.

