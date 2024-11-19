Dick Eich, 96, Little Falls

October 29, 1928 - November 16, 2024

Richard "Dick" Eich, 96-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 16 at Bridgeway Estates. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Dick was born on October 29, 1928, in Little Falls to the late Frank and Olive (Hamm) Eich. He graduated from Little Falls High School with the class of 1946. He loved athletics and was an avid baseball, basketball, and football player. Although he excelled in all sports, baseball was his passion. After graduation, Dick attended St. John's University and played baseball there. He continued playing baseball in the summers for the Little Falls Red Sox, and also spent a summer playing in Maple Lake, MN.

Dick married his high school sweetheart, Jean Blake, on June 12, 1950. They lived in Little Falls where they raised their family. He was a loving, caring and encouraging husband and dad. In his early working career, he worked for his dad at F.A. Eich Motors, along with driving a school bus and being a volunteer fireman. In December 1960, Dick started a 31 year career in the boating industry. Most of those years were spent at Larson Boats until he retired in December 1991, serving as President of the company the last decade.

Time spent at Fish Trap Lake was priceless for Dick and Jean, along with their family. Dozens of family and friends learned how to water ski behind a Larson boat! He loved flower gardening and was affectionately known as the "Gladiola King of Scandia Valley". He also continued the Christmas tradition of making his mom's caramel recipe. Dick and Jean loved attending their grandchildren's events and spent countless hours at numerous courts, rinks and fields.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Rick (Renee) Eich of St. Cloud, Bob (Stef) Eich of Cumming, GA, Sue (Artie) Weber of Rochester; grandchildren, Greg (Nicole) Eich, Melissa (Josh) Reuter, Paul (Laura) Eich, Collin (Kelli) Eich, Jordan Eich, Taylor (Marina) Eich, Rick (Haley) Weber, Ashley Weber; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Froehle of Billings, MT and brother Louie (Sue) Eich of Appleton, WI, along with many special nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; sister, Margaret Anderson; brothers-in-law, Bill Anderson and Chuck Froehle; great-grandson, Kellan Eich; and niece, Christin (Anderson) Ross.

The family would like to thank Bridgeway Estates for the wonderful care given to Dick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donors choice.