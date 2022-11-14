Dianne Thommes, 76, Burnsville and formerly of the Pierz area

February 5, 1946 - November 10, 2022

Dianne Thommes, 76 year old resident of Burnsville, MN formerly of the Pierz area died Thursday, November 10 at Emerald Crest Nursing Home.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 16 at 11:30 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church.

