April 30, 1951 - July 9, 2025

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, Diane Kay (Armbruster) Wisniewski-Grzybowski—a shining light in the world—left her body and flew home to be welcomed into the arms of Jesus.

Born in Fairmont, MN to Floyd and Verna Armbruster, Diane was the second of four children. She was a graduate of Comfrey High School and Southwest State University. A gifted music educator, she began her teaching career in Minneota, MN, where she met one of the district’s two eligible bachelors. On February 14, 1976, she married one of those bachelors, Michael L. Wisniewski.

Despite significant health setbacks, Diane and Mike defied the odds before Mike passed away in 1997. During their marriage they were blessed with one amazing child and three other kids. Which one is amazing is hotly debated to this day. The family moved to Cold Spring and later to St. Cloud. During that time, Diane taught music and directed choirs in the ROCORI School District and led the choir and special music groups at Atonement Lutheran Church.

Diane was gifted with a second chance at love and was united in marriage with Steven Wisniewski-Grzybowski on July 7, 2001. Together, they each brought four children into their union and later welcomed three more into their hearts and home—forming the “Gee-Wiz 11 Kids” crew. As they often said, there was never a dull moment.

That crew grew with the additions of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While Diane’s love for her 11 children was unmatched, her grandchildren elevated her joy even further. Each new life brought her more purpose. She would drop everything for the opportunity to care for those she loved.

Diane was diagnosed with a form of dementia in 2023. While the disease did not define her, it did alter her life. She worked hard to keep smiling through the fear and change and finally earned her wings setting her mind and body free. Through it all, her husband held her hand and sat by her side.

Diane will be remembered for being a lifelong servant of God, devoted wife, mother and friend. She was a gifted vocalist, musician, choir director, teacher, writer, and leader. She positively influenced hundreds of students, led choirs and Christian music groups, and walked beside anyone in need. Her voice could cut through the noise of the world and quiet the hearts of congregations as she would lift up the Word of God through song. She brought light and energy to everything she did—with her beautiful voice, magical smile, selflessness, and unbounded love.

Diane is survived by her loving husband, Steven Wisniewski-Grzybowski; children Kelly (Dan) Schepers, Lani Vogel, Nathan (Amanda) Wisniewski, Grant Wisniewski, Kertrina (Tyler) Richter, Kasandra Wisniewski-Grzybowski, Tyler, Grant, Beau, Even, and Nyla Grzybowski; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers James (Nancy) and Randy (Roxanne) Armbruster; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael; parents; sister Janice; and other beloved family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church in St Cloud MN on July 17th, 2025 at 11am. Visitation will be July 16th 2025 from 4-7pm at Atonement. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Foley at 3pm on Thursday.