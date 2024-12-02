Diane Mollie Rasmussen, 79, Long Prairie

September 11, 1945 - November 29, 2024

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, December 9, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Diane Mollie Rasmussen, 79, who passed away on November 29, 2024 at her home in Long Prairie. Visitation will be Sunday, December 8th, from 4-7 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday. Burial will be at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Long Prairie.

Diane was born September 11, 1945 to Amos and Evelyn (Gilomen) Obermoller. In Worthington, MN. She graduated from Brewster High School before continuing on to Beautician School in Fairmont, MN. She married Donald Rasumussen on January 15, 1965 in Jackson, MN. For a short time, the couple lived in the Twin Cities before making Long Prairie their home. Diane was a beautician for many years at Diane’s Hillcrest Salon, which she owned and operated. Diane always liked to bowl. In 2002, she and Don purchased the Prairie Lanes Bowling Alley, which they owned and operated until 2012.

Diane was a hard worker who never gave up when challenged. She and Don enjoyed riding their Goldwing trike with fellow club members. She always enjoyed a good game of bingo or the card games 500 and Cribbage. Diane was a real social butterfly. Her outgoing nature, positive attitude and sense of humor made even those she just met feel like friends. She truly loved connecting with people. Christmas, when she would fill her house with lights, was a favorite time for her. She loved crocheting blankets for her grandkids. She always asked “what color yarn should I use for your blanket?”. Most of all, Diane was a great wife, mom and NANNY! She will be missed by many!

Diane is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don, daughter Dawn (Greg) Graves of Long Prairie and son Drew (Brenda) Rasmussen of Cloquet; brother Darwin (Gloria) Obermoller of Alexandria; sister Marlene (Dave) Ringen of St. James; 7 grandchildren Amanda Mollie Fellbaum, A.J. Koewler, Tyler Graves, Blayde, Gavin, Breea and Gabriella Rasumussen and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents Amos and Evelyn Obermoller.

Since Diane loved glitter, the family kindly asks everyone to wear glitter so she can see the church sparkle from Heaven. Shine on Diane!