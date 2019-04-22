Diane Marie Bergquist, 62, Foley

June 17, 1956 - April 18, 2019

Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Diane Marie Bergquist, age 62 of Foley, who passed away April 18, 2019 at her home. Diane was born June 17, 1956 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to William and Dolores (Moline) Floe. She grew up near Mound and lived in several places in Minnesota. She lived in East Bethel for many years before moving to Foley. Diane enjoyed doing craft work, sewing & crocheting and gardening.

She is survived by her children: Derek (Gina) Gould, Ramsey; Justin (Samantha) Gould, Foley; Jay (Jessica Bednark), St. Joseph; Danielle (Matthew) Palmateer, Waite Park and 6 grandchildren: Alexander, Gavin, Corbin, Gabrielle, Olivia, Amina and one expected grandchild. She is also survived by her brothers; Richard Floe, David Floe and sister, Mary Floe-Kuykendall and nieces, nephews and great-nephews.