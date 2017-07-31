Diane M. Linker, 71, Sauk Rapids

March 13, 1946 - July 28, 2017

Memorial services celebrating the life of Diane M. Linker, 71, of Sauk Rapids will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Diane passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Diane was born on March 13, 1946 in Tyler, Minnesota to Leslie and Phyllis (Bornitz) Williams. She married Earle Stelling in 1964 and they moved to California where they resided for over twenty years. She returned to Minnesota in 1997. Diane was employed at DBL Labs until retirement.

Diane was an avid flower gardener and mirror collector. She also enjoyed casino trips, playing cards and board games, spending time outdoors and above all treasured time with family and friends; most recently spending time with her companion, Allen on many excursions. She will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, fun sense of humor, love of the color red and of Elvis Presley.

Diane is survived by her children; Kevin (Kris) Stelling of St. Cloud; Lisa Stelling (Meridith Grosse and her son Mathew) of Mounds View; loving companion, Allen Stanlake of St. Martin; brother and sister, Darrell (Linda) Williams of Balaton, Pam Quilici of Bloomington; and niece, Dawn Hutson of Maryland.