DFL Lawmakers Vow to Avoid First Day of Minnesota House Session

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Legislature is set to begin its 2025 session Tuesday, but there is uncertainty about how much work will be accomplished in the House.

D-F-L representatives were sworn in during a private ceremony on Sunday and are expected to skip Tuesday's opening session in the House.

This boycott aims to prevent Republicans from electing a speaker or conducting other House business.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says the Minnesota Constitution requires 68 members to be present for a quorum, while Republicans currently hold 67 seats.

G-O-P House Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth has criticized the boycott as a "new low" for the D-F-L and plans to challenge any attempts to adjourn the House because of it.

